Gaming giant Electronic Arts – who announced in May they had parted ways with soccer governing body FIFA – are on the doorstep of signing a deal with the English Premier League for around $850 million to bring them on board for their flagship soccer title, now called EA Sports FC.

EA walked away from their deal with FIFA last May after nearly three decades after the sporting behemoth demanded $1 billion to renew their license agreement with the gaming developer.

The new six-year deal with the EPL will earn the 20 teams involved almost $140 million a year and is seen as vital to EA continuing on their soccer path. Teams involved include such big names as Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. The last game of their popular current series is FIFA 22.

Industry pundits now question how FIFA – who control the World Cup – could continue to put out a video game without the EPL teams involved, or EA’s gaming expertise.

EA’s immensely popular current Ultimate Team mode generates up to $2.3 billion a year.