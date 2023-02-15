Vodafone and Nokia have deployed a 5G mmWave network to the Sydney Cricket Ground, ensuring that sporting fans can stay in contact while catching all the action.

Vodafone is claiming download speeds of almost 2 Gps, which is says will allow users to download a full 4K in under two minutes – assumedly if the game gets a little boring.

“5G mmWave opens up a world of digital possibilities for consumers and businesses alike,” said Giovanni Chiarelli, Vodafone CTO.

“With its superfast download and upload speeds, this technology could one day provide new ways for crowds to interact and get closer to the action like never before.

“It’s not just sporting stadiums and crowds to benefit from greater connectivity. Millimetre wave spectrum is an integral part of our 5G network that will boost performance in densely populated areas including entertainment hubs, CBDs and other high-traffic areas.”