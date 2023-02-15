HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vodafone and Nokia Bring 5G mmWave To SCG

Vodafone and Nokia Bring 5G mmWave To SCG

By | 15 Feb 2023

Vodafone and Nokia have deployed a 5G mmWave network to the Sydney Cricket Ground, ensuring that sporting fans can stay in contact while catching all the action.

Vodafone is claiming download speeds of almost 2 Gps, which is says will allow users to download a full 4K in under two minutes – assumedly if the game gets a little boring.

“5G mmWave opens up a world of digital possibilities for consumers and businesses alike,” said Giovanni Chiarelli, Vodafone CTO.

“With its superfast download and upload speeds, this technology could one day provide new ways for crowds to interact and get closer to the action like never before.

“It’s not just sporting stadiums and crowds to benefit from greater connectivity. Millimetre wave spectrum is an integral part of our 5G network that will boost performance in densely populated areas including entertainment hubs, CBDs and other high-traffic areas.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Nokia Game Controller 5000 Info Leaks
Oz Telco Complaints Rise 10% As Trust Erodes
Flip Phones Making A Comeback
Australian Broadband Speeds Ranked 74th In World
NBN To Deploy Nokia’s 6th Generation Broadband Fibre
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EA Sports Steals EPL From FIFA For $850 Million
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
Lenovo Unleashing GeekPro G5000 Gaming Laptop Series
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
Lowe Says No Evidence Of Price-Wage Spiral, Retailers On Alert
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
Render Of New Motorola Moto G Stylus 2023 Leaks
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
Apple’s Manufacturing Move To India Hits Roadblock
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EA Sports Steals EPL From FIFA For $850 Million
Latest News
/
February 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Gaming giant Electronic Arts – who announced in May they had parted ways with soccer governing body FIFA – are...
Read More