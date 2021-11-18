HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Dumped By Apple Qualcomm Cuts Global Chip Deal With BMW

By | 18 Nov 2021

As chip supply gets tough for automotive Companies German luxury brand BMW has cut a deal with Qualcomm and their new Snapdragon Ride Platform.

The moves come as Apple announced that they are set to use less Qualcomm chips in their iPhone, instead they will use their own house brand processors.

BMW Group’s next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and their automated driving (AD) platforms will be built around Qualcomm processors.

BMW iX

BMW’s next generation Automated Driving stack will be based on the Snapdragon Ride vision system-on-chip (SoC), vision perception and ADAS central compute SoC controllers managed by Qualcomm’s Car-2-Cloud services platform.

BMW will utilize Qualcomm Technologies to bring a full spectrum of ADAS/AD functions, including front, rear and surround view camera computer vision in a dedicated computer vision SoC, as well as a high-performance ADAS central compute controller, to manage BMW’s drive policy and other planning and driving functions.

Nicolai Martin, SVP Driving Experience Director at BMW Group said “BMW has chosen Qualcomm Technologies as our technology partner and systems solutions provider based on the company’s breadth and depth of portfolio, as well as proven expertise in compute, connectivity, computer vision, advanced semiconductors and driver assistance technologies,” said.

“We look forward to working in direct relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to build our next-generation ADAS/AD platform, as well as to continue delivering world-class driving experiences to our customers.”

“Our goal has always been to offer automakers an open, comprehensive and transformative platform that encompasses semiconductor, software, stack, systems and services,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies. “We are honoured to be selected by the BMW Group to be its ADAS technology partner for computer vision stack, vision SoC and ADAS central compute controllers, and we look forward to joint development and deployment of these products.””.

