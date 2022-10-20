Mirvac retail centres will turn unused real estate into drone-delivery fulfilment hubs thanks to a deal with on-demand service Wing.

Wing, who offer on-demand drone delivery services, will operate a pilot program starting from next year, with Ipswich’s Orion Springfield Central the first to partake in the trial.

“On-demand drone delivery can help address the costly last-mile delivery challenge by reducing road congestion and emissions while creating new economic opportunities for retailers and communities, and providing consumers with more contactless delivery options,” explains Simon Rossi, GM of Wing Australia.

“To further accelerate our technology development, and focus on what we do best, over the next few years, we’ll be increasingly working with real estate and logistics partners to expand their delivery options, making fast drone delivery affordable and sustainable for them, and their customers.”