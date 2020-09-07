HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Wing To Launch September 14

By | 7 Sep 2020
LG is set to officially unveil its rotating dual-screen “Wing” smartphone as part of a new experimental smartphone project.

The LG Wing will be shown on September 14 after the manufacturer dropped a teaser video last week. According to LG, the Wing is to be the first in its Explorer Project, which it bills as a “new mobile category aimed at discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices, focusing on the evolving and ever-changing needs of today’s consumers and challenging established user norms.

“LG’s boldest, newest smartphone will deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones,” the company said.

Leaks at Android Authority showed different ways the secondary rotating touchscreen could be used, including for navigation and gaming.

Rumoured specs indicate a 6.8-inch main screen and a 4-inch secondary screen with a 1:1 ratio, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor. No further details, including pricing or availability, have been released so far.

