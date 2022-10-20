HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Oct 2022

Foxtel will be introducing an advertising tier to its Binge streaming service, with plans to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Binge will based its advertising model on its Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go services, which the company says will “ensure minimum disruption to the viewer experience, and maximum impact for brands.”

Advertising will be capped to four minutes per hour, with pre and mid roll ads, strict ad-serving controls, and a frequency cap of one per hour per user.

This was announced at the 2023 Foxtel Media Upfront today, which also revealed that Binge enjoys a 60:40 audience split in favour of females. The service’s largest audience demographic is females ages 18-34.

Half of Binge’s subscribers are high income earners, 60 per cent have families and 80 per cent are below the age of 54.

At current, there are 1.3 million subscribers.

“Opening up advertising on BINGE is going to allow brands to appear alongside some truly world class content and add immense scale to our network,” explains Foxtel Media CEO, Mark Frain.

“We are emphasising the power of the weighty one-two punch of advertising on Kayo and BINGE simultaneously.

“At the same time, we are being extremely careful about our offerings to ensure that we safeguard the watchability of BINGE that our subscribers treasure, which will ultimately have great benefits for brands as well.

“The Foxtel network is not a newcomer to the arena of ad supported subscription TV. We have years of experience under our belts and have successfully transitioned several services to avenues that allow brands and agencies to connect with audiences in unique formats and on different levels.

“We’re old hands at this and we’re very confident in the experience we will be able to deliver for subscribers and brands alike.”

Executive Director of Binge, Alison Hurbert-Burns said, “In two short years we have built BINGE into a household name.

“We know that quality and variety are the drivers when it comes to choosing a streaming service, and at Binge we connect the critically acclaimed and the popular.

“Introducing advertising on the platform represents a truly valuable opportunity for marketers who are looking to connect with a passionate, engaged and loyal audience.

“This is the next level of watchability on Binge.”



