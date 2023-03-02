Sony has confirmed that it will soon add Dolby Atmos support to its premium streaming service, Bravia Core.

Bravia Core is baked into a number of existing Sony TVs, and will also come preinstalled on Sony’s 2023 models: A95L, A80L, X95L, X90L, X85L, X80L and X75WL.

The streaming service, exclusive to Sony televisions, boasts up to 80Mbps bitrate ‘Pure Stream’ viewing – the only streaming service that can equal the output of UHD Blu-Ray video.

As FlatPanelsHD points out, however, you can’t actually access the highest quality through the 2023 model’s LAN port, which is limited to 100Mbps.

To view 80 Mbps bitrates, you need a minimum internet speed of 115 Mbps due to overhead — also meaning more Aussies won’t be able to enjoy this — meaning you’ll need to connect through Wi-Fi to achieve anything near the highest quality picture available.

Sony confirmed the following Atmos titles with come to Bravia Core this year or next: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Uncharted, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bloodshot, The Equalizer 2, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and Cinderella.