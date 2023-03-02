Canon has released the new EOS R50 and R8 cameras, mirrorless models aimed at luring budding photographers away from the top-tier smartphones.

The EOS R50 (above) will retail for roughly A$1,049 and packed an APS-C sensor with uncropped 4K capture at all frame rates, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology.

New features include whole area tracking, subject detection, movie-prerecording, and an electronic viewfinder at eye-level to improve steadiness. It also allows for interchangeable lenses – usually not a feature of the entry-level cameras.

The EOS R50 will able be bundled with a microphone, extra lens, and grip, as part of Canon’s Content Creator Kit. This won’t be available until later in the year.

The EOS R8 is a next step up from the R50 – Canon’s lightest full-frame camera to date, and likely to retail for around A$2,299 in Australia.

It houses a 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor, a DIGIC X image processor, a shoots up to six frames per second with the first-curtain electronic shutter, and up to 40 frames-per-second with full electronic shutter. It is also optimised for wide-angle field of view without additional lenses.

Speaking of lenses, Canon have also announced two new one: the Canon RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens, which is a telephoto zoom lens, giving the equivalent of an 88–336mm lens on a full-frame camera. There’s also the RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, a compact standard zoom lens for full-frame EOS R-series cameras.