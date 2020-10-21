HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > ABS: Oz Retail Sales Slow In September

ABS: Oz Retail Sales Slow In September

By | 21 Oct 2020
,

Local retail sales slumped 1.5% [seasonally adjusted] to $448.6 million from August to September, according to preliminary data from the ABS.

Declines were fared in household goods and food retailing, however, turnover notched well above 2019 levels.

In seasonally adjusted terms, local retail turnover jumped 5.2% in September versus the same time last year.

During September, every state fared retail reductions, with the exception of the Northern Territory.

Preliminary ABS data reveals Victoria is the only state where turnover remains below levels notched in September 2019.

It comes after retail sales slipped 4% in August, following bumper results earlier this year amidst lockdown conditions and panic buying behaviours.

The ABS is slated to release the final monthly estimate on November 4, 2020.

[ABS]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Vic Retailers Dare To Hope As Andrews Flags Lockdown Lift
Optus Opens Two-Storey Brisbane Flagship Store
Most Aussies To Christmas Shop Early Amid Delivery Concern
Aussie Supply Chains Slip, As Retail Business Soars
Oz Retail Turnover Takes A Drop, Or Maybe Not: Stats’ Puzzle
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CEO Of Dick Smith Called A Liar After Court Evidence Over Debt, Grey Imported Samsung Phones Suggested
Dick Smith Court Case Distributors Industry
/
October 21, 2020
/
New Edge Browser, Refreshed Start Menu In Windows 10 October Build
Desktop PCS Laptops Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/
JB Hi Fi Boss Raises Concerns About Online & COVID-19
eBusiness Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
October 21, 2020
/
Major Cygnett Shareholder Buys Into New ISP
Latest News Wireless & Networking
/
October 21, 2020
/
Click Frenzy Inks BNPL Deal Ahead of November Sales Event
Industry Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CEO Of Dick Smith Called A Liar After Court Evidence Over Debt, Grey Imported Samsung Phones Suggested
Dick Smith Court Case Distributors Industry
/
October 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The CEO of one of Australia’s most successful smartphone distributors, Roadhound was called “A Goose” by the CEO of Dick...
Read More