The Walt Disney company has filed a lawsuit against Florida governor Ron DeSantis and other high-levels officials, claiming a crusade against the company for its stance on the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law is a violation of the company’s constitutional rights.

The company said it was “left with no choice but to bring this complaint asking the court to stop the State of Florida from weaponising the power of government to punish private business”.

The year-long stoush was ignited when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek took aim at Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, known by opponents as the ‘Don’t Say Say’ laws, which bans discussion of LGBTQI+ issues in schools.

Chapek suspended all company donations to Florida Republicans, which Disney claims led DeSantis on “a targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

The government retaliation was “orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech”, Disney claims in the lawsuit.

“[It] now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardises its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights,” Disney’s complaint said.

Disney’s theme park is declared its own self-governing tax-district by state of Florida, a status awarded in 1967.

DeSantis is attempting to strip control of this district from Disney — removing its power to control infrastructure, roads and development. This is regardless of “several attempts to spark a productive dialogue with the DeSantis administration”, according to the suit.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this,” the company said in its complaint.

“But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials.”

DeSantis’ communications director Taryn Fenske, said of the suit: “We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state.

“This lawsuit us yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”