EBay saw its share price jump 8 per cent in after-market trading after projecting current-quarter revenue that exceeds Wall Street estimates.

According to the e-commerce giant, its June quarter revenue will be between A$3.74 billion and A$3.85 billion, well ahead of the A$3.68 predicted by analysts.

Ebay credits the strong results to its focus on product categories such as collectibles, refurbished items, sneakers, and watches.

“There remains a dynamic and uncertain macro economic environment across the globe with inflation and rising interest rates and pressured consumer confidence, but our focus categories remain relatively resilient,” CEO Jamie Iannone said of the results.

Gross merchandise volume fell 5 per cent to A$27.87 billion in the quarter, but topped analysts’ average estimates.

EBay had 133 million active buyers as of the end of March, down 7 per cent from a year prior.