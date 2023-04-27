HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Beats Studio Buds+ Revealed

By | 27 Apr 2023

The new Beats Studio Buds+ with improved features and a transparent option appeared on Amazon for a hot minute, but the listing has been removed.

According to the listing they will go for US$169.95, and hit the market from May 18, and also be available in black and ivory.

They look similar to the original Studio Buds from June 2021, but are said to offer up to 1.6 times more effective active noise cancellation and up to two times improved transparency mode. There’s also improved battery life, with up to 36 hours through the USB-C charging case, 12 hours more than the former Studio Buds.

They have an ipx4 water resistance, and will come in four ear tip sizes, with one-touch pairing, automatic switching between devices, Hey Siri support, and Find My support, and can be used through Apple and Android.



