Facebook has promoted Andrew Bosworth, its current head of Facebook Reality Labs, to Chief Technology Officer, replacing Mike Schroepfer, who held the role for 13 years, and will become a senior fellow.

Showing a focus on hardware, Bosworth will still helm Reality Labs, the hardware division that makes Oculus, while overseeing the company’s AI and software engineering. Reality Labs currently has over 10,000 employees, and continues to grow as the company move into VR hardware.

“As our next CTO, Boz will continue leading Facebook Reality Labs and overseeing our work in augmented reality, virtual reality and more, and as part of this transition, a few other groups will join Boz’s team as well,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“This is all foundational to our broader efforts helping to build the metaverse, and I’m excited about the future of this work under Boz’s leadership.”

Schroepfer will remain “deeply connected to the company, working on key initiatives including recruiting and developing technical talent.”