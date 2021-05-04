Fresh from knocking back a $12 billion USD takeover bid from Microsoft, gaming-focused communication service has signed a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for stronger PlayStation integration.

The deal sees SIE invest an undisclosed sum into Discord, taking a minority stake as part of the company’s Series H round.

According to Jim Ryan, President & CEO of SIE, he was “inspired” by Discord founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy’s love of gaming.

“Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network.

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.

“Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services,” he said.

Discord is one of the most popular communication services for gamers, with more than 140 million active users per month.