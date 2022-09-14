digiDirect has opened a new brick-and-mortar store inside Parramatta Westfield, housing leading tech brands including Apple, Dell, Sony, Asus, Samsung and more.

The company, originally known for its focus on cameras, has expanded past this narrow channel with this store, to sell smartphones, computers, and related accessories.

“We want digiDirect to become as synonymous to gamers, streamers and content creators as we are for photographers, videographers, hobbyists and editors,” General Manager Haig Kayserian said.

“We thank our owner Shant Kradjian for his visionary and inspirational leadership, and for allowing us on his special journey to serve the modern camera consumer while honouring the brands they love with care and respect.”

The store is located on Level 2, and is open now.