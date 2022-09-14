Fujitsu General Australia has appointed 30-year sales veteran David Debs as its new NSW state manager.

Debs was most recently national channel manager for Narta at Smeg, with past roles at Nilfisk-Advance and Bosch.

“Fujitsu General is continuing to grow and strive towards even greater innovation and customer satisfaction, so we value the experience and unique insight that comes with industry professionals like David,” Fujitsu General Australia head of sales, Peter Cashel said.

“David comes to us with extensive experience in sales and has held numerous senior roles. He also brings with him impressive leadership qualities, strong commercial and market knowledge, and I know he will be a great fit for the NSW sales team to help drive our overall company goals and vision.

“We look forward to watching Fujitsu General benefit from his dedication to driving continuous improvement and productivity and enhancing the working environment.”