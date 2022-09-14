HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fujitsu Appoints Narta Veteran As State Manager

Fujitsu Appoints Narta Veteran As State Manager

By | 14 Sep 2022

Fujitsu General Australia has appointed 30-year sales veteran David Debs as its new NSW state manager.

Debs was most recently national channel manager for Narta at Smeg, with past roles at Nilfisk-Advance and Bosch.

“Fujitsu General is continuing to grow and strive towards even greater innovation and customer satisfaction, so we value the experience and unique insight that comes with industry professionals like David,” Fujitsu General Australia head of sales, Peter Cashel said.

“David comes to us with extensive experience in sales and has held numerous senior roles. He also brings with him impressive leadership qualities, strong commercial and market knowledge, and I know he will be a great fit for the NSW sales team to help drive our overall company goals and vision.

“We look forward to watching Fujitsu General benefit from his dedication to driving continuous improvement and productivity and enhancing the working environment.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Shock Exit Winnings Quits Narta
Fujitsu Rebrands Air Conditioning Range
Bing Lee Launches Premium Appliance Division
Qantas Dumps Fujitsu, IBM, Telstra For “Niche Providers”
Beko Hitachi, What’s Next As Insiders Claims Former Smeg CEO Wants To Run The Show
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Audio Pro Launch The ‘Soundbar Killing’ A48 Speakers
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:Liquidators Goes After Custom Install Executives For Hundreds Of Thousands In Questionable Payments
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
Intel 13th Gen Processors Leak, Reveal Disappointing Speeds
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
Amazon Sharpens Screen, Doubles Storage On New Kindle
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
Google’s Pixelbook May Be Gone For Good
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Audio Pro Launch The ‘Soundbar Killing’ A48 Speakers
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Audio Pro has announced the A48, its latest and largest pair of active stereo speakers. According to the Swedish company’s...
Read More