Sound United has given Australian media Companies a two-finger salute, after they acquired a Nura a Melbourne based audio Company and then only told US Media.

Back in late March 2023, ChannelNews went to local Sound United management to ask whether they would comment on the acquisition of the Brunswick based Companies headphone technology, they confirmed the acquisition and then requested “Could we hold the story” due to some legal and distribution issues.

ChannelNews has been told that this could relate to a distribution agreement with Amber Technology a share listed Company who are tipped to lose the distribution rights when the brand moves to Sound United.

Twenty four hours ago we went back to them to see where the deal was at “We still have to hold it” said Phil Newton the CEO of Sound United in Australia.

Hours later US management announced the deal to Digital Trends and other US media but no Australian media.

Trip Randall, the Denon brand president who was gushing about the deal in the USA overnight has not explained why Denon and Sound United see Australian sound and Channel media as irrelevant and not worthy of a press release.

Randall claims that Denon intends to incorporate Nura’s technology into its next set of wireless earbuds, which it says will be available in mid-2023, he has not said when they will be launched in Australia.

The Masimo Company that is in a bun fight with Apple over their Masio watch technology, acquired Sound United last year and then moved to set up a subsidiary in Australia, they also acquired QualiFi a Melbourne based distributor

The terms of the Nura acquisition were not released, ChannelNews understands it’s par cash and an earn out on future sales.

Denon claims that adding Nura’s otoacoustic emission measuring technology to its portfolio will let consumers enjoy their favourite music as if they are there in the front row thanks to custom sound implementation.

“Nura’s technology is a perfect complement to Denon’s mission to expand human experiences through acoustic innovation,” said Trip Randall, Denon brand president.

Local Sound United CEO Phil Newton has not commented.