HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > David Jones Signs Decade-Long Latitude Deal

David Jones Signs Decade-Long Latitude Deal

By | 30 Jan 2023

David Jones has inked a new deal with Latitude Financial that will see the latter provide the retail giant with credit cards for a ten-year stretch.

Latitude will issue two new credit cards to qualifying customers from September, and will acquire David Jones’ existing cards portfolio, previously held by American Express.

American Express has been the department store’s financial services and credit card partner since 2008.

This new deal comes just weeks after the beleaguered retail giant was sold to private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners for $100 million.

“We have partnered with Latitude because we have a common vision to deliver a best-in-class, digital first card offering to our customers,” explained David Jones chief executive Scott Fyfe.

Latitude is currently embroiled in a court battle with ASIC over similar credit cards offered through Harvey Norman.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleged that advertising ran from January 2020 to August 2021 was misleading because it promised no deposit, interest free payment terms, without disclosing these terms were only available through a Latitude GO Mastercard, and misrepresented the true cost of using the card.

“ASIC is concerned the advertising did not provide consumers with the full picture, that they could only use the interest free payment method by applying for and using certain Latitude credit cards.,” ASIC deputy chairwoman Sarah Court said  in October, when filing these charges.

“These credit cards, ASIC alleges, attracted substantial fees over the course of the 60-month payment term, and exposed consumers to the risks of incurring further debts and charges, as well as potentially affecting their credit rating.”

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
How JB Hi-Fi Control Their Stock As Others Struggled
Demand Returns For CBD Retail Space
Kogan Heads Down, More Losses, Ageing Stock Still An Issue
Myer Posts Strongest Sales In 18 Years
David Jones Sales Jump 31% As Foot Traffic Returns
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Bowers & Wilkins ANC Buds Improve On Greatness
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
BlueOS 4.0 Update Imminent
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
Unused Subscriptions Costing Oz Customers
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
NAD’s CS1 Network Streamer Delivers High-Res Audio At A Nice Price
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
Emotiva’s New AVR Is 13.2 Channels Of Dolby Atmos And DTS:X Awesome
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Bowers & Wilkins ANC Buds Improve On Greatness
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Bowers & Wilkins’ updated PI7 S2 and PI5 S2 true wireless ANC earphones are arriving this year and they will...
Read More