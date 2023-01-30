The Justice Department is requesting a jury determine whether Google’s advertising technology business is an illegal monopoly.

Opting for a public jury rather than a Federal judge decision is a risky move that could well backfire, given the complexity of the legal matters.

“There’s a real risk that the jury just doesn’t understand how these pieces fit together,” Dan McCuaig, who worked in the DOJ antitrust division for twelve years, told Bloomberg.

The use of a jury may help the Justice Department tap the growing mistrust and fear of tech companies and their monopolies. There is also a recent history of federal judges siding with the defendant in similar cases.

This is the second antitrust suit DOJ has launched against Google, and the fifth such suit to be filed in the US alone against Google’s advertising practices.

“The lawsuit seeks to hold Google to account for what we allege are its longstanding monopolies in digital advertising technologies that content creators use to sell ads and advertisers use to buy ads on the open Internet,” said the Justice Department’s antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter.

“Google’s pervasive power over the entire ad tech industry has been questioned by its own digital advertising executives,” according to the complaint.

“The analogy would be if Goldman or Citibank owned the NYSE.”

The Justice Department wants Google to spin off its DoubleClick ad technology platform entirely.

“DOJ is doubling down on a flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow,” Google said on the suit.