HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > David Jones Hoping Flowers Will Bring Back CBD Foot Traffic

David Jones Hoping Flowers Will Bring Back CBD Foot Traffic

By | 13 Oct 2022

David Jones is hoping its first Melbourne spring flower show in 17 years will lure customers back into its flagship Bourke Street store.

The David Jones Spring Flower Show first launched in 1985, but has its roots in the 1920s, when staff would bring in flowers from their gardens and decorate the counters to celebrate the beginning of spring.

For years the floral displays drew customers into the flagstore store, and with foot traffic down 15 per cent, it is needed more than ever before.

David Jones CEO Scott Fyfe is confident the latest stage of its $50 million renovation, which features a new Tempus Two bar, and Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton concessions, will also lure customers in to begin their Christmas shopping early – as is predicted to be the trend this year.

“We’re really optimistic about Christmas,” he told the AFR.

“We’ve got really strong momentum this time compared with last year. But if we look at the trends of 2018-19, we’re ahead of this so far too, but we’re not complacent.

“I think Black Friday and Cyber Monday are going to be huge. We’ve got more fashion. We’ve got more newness. We think people are really going to spend on themselves as well as travel this Christmas.”

The them for this year’s Spring Flower Shop is, somewhat predictably, ‘zero-waste’. To this end, Dutch designer Joost Bakker has spent a year on a front window installation with mealworms eating styofoam packaging and live mushrooms growing.

Quite a sight among those new Gucci stands.


501082

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
David Jones Owner Outlines Plan To Sell
Oz Department Store Spending Hits New High
Myer Posts Strongest Second-Half Profit Since 2013
Will Ben Gray Use Myer Profits To Buy David Jones?
Is McInnes Set To Get The Top Job At David Jones When It’s Sold?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft To Roll Out Apple Features On Windows 11
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Australian Tower Network Rebrands To Indara
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Commonwealth Games Backs Down On Esports
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Aussie Retailers Expect $64 Billion Xmas
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Garmin’s New Luxury Smartwatches Cost Up To $4,100
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft To Roll Out Apple Features On Windows 11
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Windows 11 is set to become much more Apple oriented with Microsoft announcing that several Apple apps will launch on...
Read More