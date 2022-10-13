Despite being called a success during a pilot event in Birmingham this year, it looks as though esports won’t be on the cards for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

After the idea of esports becoming a medal event was tested in the 2022 Birmingham games, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said that the trial was a success and it’s president. Dame Louise Martin stated that she anticipated that it would become a regular addition to the games “going forward”.

However, for reasons that are not exactly clear, the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Victoria, Australia, will not host e-sports, according to organizers.

Requests for reasons behind the decision by the CGF, the Global Esports Federation (GEF) as well as news publications have been met with refusal.

The pilot event that was held this year saw Dota 2, Rocket League and eFootball all make an appearance. According to an insider, potential problems relating to drug testing year-round across multiple titles could be part of the reason.

This is a legitimate concern, with previous cases of drug use popping up in professional esports events, such as members of Cloud9 having used prescription drug Adderall, known for improving concentration, in a tournament with a prize pool of $250,000 USD (roughly $398,000 AUD).

Of the 100 gamers across the 20 participating countries at the 2022 Birmingham Games pilot event, none tested positive for drugs.

Furthermore, New Zealand pro Fifa player Josuha “JMKKing” King has also said that he is “not currently aware of any doping scandals claims at all in the Fifa scene.”

“I would assume the potential for issues is there due to the online nature of most competitions but there is nothing that I have ever heard about.”

“It would have been a great opportunity to continue to grow esports and a potential opportunity for me to represent my country – but it isn’t the end of the road and esports will continue to grow without involvement in the Commonwealth Games.”

The CGF signed a long-term partnership with the World Anti-Doping Agency in July this year, banning Adderall for use in competition.

Another insider has said that older members with a preference for traditional sports have shown resistance to the addition, which could have contributed to the decision.

“Doping could have been a factor but also there was a lot of general resistance to esports from more traditional, older members of the Games nation groups.”

“It’s very disappointing.”

After the 2022 games, Martin said she believed that having esports in the roster of medal events would draw in a younger crowd made up of people with a disinterest in traditional sports.

“There are a lot of young people in that age group who don’t play sport per se, in a playing field or something like that, but they are playing sport on a games console.”

A spokesperson for the 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee has said that “While they weren’t successful this time, the Commonwealth Games Federation and Global Esports Federation will keep working on an inclusion pathway for this growing sport.”