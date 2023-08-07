HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 7 Aug 2023

Elon Musk’s proposed cage fight against Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg is now confirmed to be live-streaming over ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The fight has been expected by users and viewers since June.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

No further details about the fight have been revealed.

Elon Musk claimed he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” saying he didn’t have time to work out, therefore he brings the weights to work.

When asked what the point of the fight was, he said, “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war.”

This competition began when Musk said in June that he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg.

One day later, Zuckerberg responded asking Musk to “send location” for the throwdown, with Musk replying “Vegas Octagon.”

Musk then claimed to start training if it were to happen.



