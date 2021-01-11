Cyrus Audio, the British manufacturer known for designing and producing premium Hi-Fi amplifiers, DACs and CD players, has introduced its new portfolio of audio products named the XR Series.

The launch of the XR series will see two new integrated amplifiers with DACs, a preamp, two CD players and an external power supply.

The XR series is the accumulation of Cyrus Audio’s understanding of DAC technologies and its recently updated manufacturing process which uses higher-grade components.

“For the XR series, Cyrus’ engineers were free to select components based on efficiency and optimal performance, without consideration of cost,” Cyrus Audio said in a statement.

“The accountants were likely horrified, but the uncompromising quality of the products in the XR series speaks for itself.

In designing these products from the ground up, the engineers were able to create an exceptionally low noise platform, through power supply design, DAC optimization, component choice, circuit topology, as well as some more fundamental design approaches.”

All the products in the XR series feature a new aesthetic, with the gadgets wrapped in a new ‘Phantom Black’ finish designed specifically for the new series.

Amplifiers

The newly designed i7-XR and i9-XR amplifiers are built with relay input switches and Schottky diodes.

According to Cyrus Audio, the efficiency improvements generated a far greater burst power capacity, enhancing the amplifier’s ability to accurately track the music signal and leading to much lower levels of distortion.

A key new feature Cyrus has introduced for the XR series amps is user-selectable DAC filters. These filters can be changed easily on the front of the product, or via the remote from the comfort of your listening position.

The i7-XR produces 2 x 52 watts per channel and has a dynamic range of 101 dB. Meanwhile, the i9-XR has more grunt at 2 x 91 watts per channel, with a dynamic range of 104 dB.

Both amps are fully integrated with four analogue and five digital inputs (two optical, two Coax, one USB), a new software update port, and pre and fixed level outputs, as well as dual speaker outputs on the back panel. To cater for the continued growing market for vinyl, both amps feature a built-in moving magnet phono stage.

Preamp

The Pre-XR uses an all-new power supply design with high-value reservoir capacitors making it extremely stiff and robust. The transformer is also a new custom design. The net result of this is a dynamic range performance of a whopping 110dB.

The Pre-XR represents a vast improvement over Cyrus’s existing high-end preamp, the DAC XP signature. The Pre-XR offers increased dynamic range and a broader bandwidth capable of handling files up to 32-bit/768k as well as DSD files. It also features a built-in phono stage.

CD Players

Both new XR series CD players, the CDt-XR and the CDi-XR, feature a new power supply design and bespoke transformers designed specifically for the new CD players, making their class-leading SE CD engine even quieter than before.

The CDt-XR and CDi-XR each use twin microprocessors. One chip handles all the user interface and housekeeping, while the second is dedicated to running the SE engine. This prevents crucial timing information from being interrupted by the processor being asked to do other things.

The physical loader is also new, giving better performance than the previous model. There is a re-clocking circuit to reduce jitter too. In terms of board layout, flow and return principles have been applied to the DAC section and the signal path throughout the entire player. Other improvements include new filter stages and a 2nd Generation QXR DAC.

Power Supply

The PSU-XR takes outboard power supply design to a whole new level. It is a truly intelligent power supply with its own on-board microprocessor. It is also unbelievably flexible, adding substantial sound quality benefits to any Hi-Fi system, according to Cyrus Audio.

The microprocessor communicates with the host product to gather its exact power requirements. The PSU-XR can supply up to three separate circuits on each host product with superior clean power, at any of 256 digitally controlled voltage levels, to ensure precise matching. This makes it incredibly flexible and future proof.

The power supply itself in the PSU-XR is as isolated as possible from extraneous noise. There is no common ground inside the PSU-XR, grounds only meet inside the host products, and even here at places where current flow is minimal. This prevents the power circuits from inadvertently infecting the musical signal.

The PSU-XR can deliver 60% more power than the PSX-R2 and, due to its clever design, it is 50% more efficient.