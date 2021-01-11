LG is set to unveil a new cordless vacuum and charging station at CES 2021, featuring an automatic dust removal system.

The LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ comes with a new charging station that automatically sucks away the contents of the dustbin when docked, and also has space for the vacuum’s six accessories and nozzles.

Accessories include the 2-in-1 Combination Tool, Crevice Tool and Pet Nozzle, and its attachments allow it to be switched easily between vacuum and mop.

The new vacuum and its charging station will make it easier and more convenient to clean, said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“The CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ and ground-breaking charging station take cleanliness and convenience to new heights.

“This impressive cleaning solution is a part of LG’s ongoing mission to better the lives of consumers and their families.”

The CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ will be on display at LG’s virtual stand at CES 2021.