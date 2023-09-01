Honor executives at IFA 2023 were not giving much away, other than admitting that they are talking to retailers and carriers in Australia with a view launching the brand into Australia market and among the new products could be the all new V Purse device.

At IFA their stand and approach was very similar to Huawei, the Company that use to own Honor prior to the Company being banned in several Countries, they even took over Huawei’s old stand location.

If they do finally launch here consumers could see the all-new V Purse which is a totally a new concept phone from Honor that looks more like a handbag than a smartphone.

The company showed off the device during a presentation at IFA 2023 alongside the Honor Magic V2, its latest foldable phone which is currently being pitched to retailers.

The company says it plans to release the Magic V2 globally no later than Q1 next year, with Australia one of the Countries that they hope to get ranging.

Key elements to the V Purse’s design are a series of interchangeable straps and chains that clip on to the foldable and allow it to be carried like a purse or handbag.

The second is the way it uses its outward-facing display to show a series of wallpapers designed to mimic different purse styles.

The Verge described it as ‘ basically the opposite approach to what Louis Vuitton did in 2019’.

Having the V Purse’s foldable display on the unprotected outside rather than the inside of the device is a bold choice.

This device is different because you can see the always on screen at all times which is the whole point of the device claims Honor.

There was no mention of battery life.

The company says it’s worked with a series of fashion designers and artists to contribute different themes for the device and has said it wants to open up an API in the future to allow anyone to make their own. These designs can react to your touch as well as the movement of the phone.

The V Purse has a small button to unclip and unfold the display, and Honor says the device is less than 9mm thick when folded.

The downside is that folding phone screens are soft and fragile, which is why they’re normally hidden safely inside the devices.

Then there is the risk of scratching or scuffing the delicate display is high, even if Honor says the V Purse’s hinge is rated to survive the same 400,000 folds as the Magic V2.

Honor says it’s actually going to sell the V Purse publicly.

Honor says it's actually going to sell the V Purse publicly.