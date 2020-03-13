Cygnett Brings In New Range Of Accessories For Smartphones & Watches

Australian company Cygnett has just released a new range of power banks, charging stations, wall charges and cables for smartphones and smartwatches, which are already selling extremely well.

Perfect for people who are often out and about, the 10,000mAh ChargeUp Reserve gives you a solid back-up charge, so you never have to go without your phone. This model offers 18W fast charging, the fastest charging speed for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series phones. A fully charged ChargeUp Reserve has enough power to charge a smartphone 7.7 times and can charge two devices at the same time through its USB-C and USB-A charging ports. It can be used to charge both smartphones and smartwatches. The product comes with two charging cables. RRP: $79.95

ChargeUp Duo is a 2-in-1 charging station includes a 10W wireless power bank and a docking station. The docking station can charge a smartphone and the power bank at the same time (in fact, you can charge three devices at once). Both components provide 18W fast charging for smartphones and the power bank has dual USB-C and USB-A charging ports. The power bank can charge a smartphone 2.3 times. It is suitable for charging smartphones and smartwatches. RRP: $129.95

For frequent international travellers that need to charge their smartphones and smartwatches overseas, Cygnett has released a 60W wall charger that has a USB-A and USB-C ports with travel adapters for AUS, US, UK and EU sockets. The package also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable. RRP: $99.95

If you’re sick of fraying cables (a problem for those who often charge on the go), Cygnett’s hardier armoured cables are more durable than your standard cables, with the company offering a five-year warranty. Made with DuPont Kevlar aramid fibre and a metallic alloy cable, these cables can with standard 20,000 bend cycles. The armoured cables can facilitate 30W fast charging. The have various micro USB, USB-A, USB-C, and Lightning combinations. RRP: $39.95