Critics have lavished praise on highly-anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 despite “game-breaking” bugs and warnings some sections can trigger epileptic seizures.

Though it is not yet available to the public, the action RPG by CD Projekt Red has already hit a Metacritic score of 91 among professional critics who received review copies, signifying “universal acclaim”. The 14 top-scoring reviews all give the game a perfect score, but many of them also warn about bugs that can impact gameplay.

Reviewers have reported issues ranging from visual defects (including objects not loading and the player character’s hair disappearing) to outright crashes, and the game’s day-one patch is a massive 43.5 GB on Xbox One.

Additionally, one game journalist who suffers from epilepsy, Liana Ruppert of GameInformer, wrote that red and blue glitch effects throughout the game pose a risk to epileptics, and the headset placed over the player character’s head during the “Braindance” sections caused her to have a grand mal seizure.

“The headset fits over both eyes and features a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes.

“If not modelled off of the [real-life] design, it’s a very spot-on coincidence, and because of that this is one aspect that I would personally advise you to avoid altogether,” she warned.

The game is set to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on December 10 after being delayed several times, with PS5 and Xbox Series X releases to come in 2021. JB Hi-Fi has heavily promoted the release, offering five 82” QLED 8K Samsung TVs as pre-order prizes.