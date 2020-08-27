HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Curved Monitors Poised For 'Significant' Growth 2021

Curved Monitors Poised For ‘Significant’ Growth 2021

By | 27 Aug 2020
Global shipments of curved monitors are forecast to notch significant growth next year according to supply chain sources, following a ramp up in panel production and new product launches.

According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, several panel makers have increased production of curved LCD monitors to facilitate demand for brands such as Xiaomi, Dell and MSI.

Chinese tech makers such as Huawei and Oppo are reportedly expected to release curved display products in the coming future.

The news has poised curved monitors for significant growth in 2021, with brands seeking to release products that leverage an uptake in demand prompt by the coronavirus pandemic (e.g. gaming and home office).

Supplier and brand efforts are forecast to potentially lift global curved monitor shipments to 15 million units next year, according to trade sources.

Production of 27-inch and 34-inch curved monitors has reportedly increased in efficiency, permitting brands to roll-out products quicker to meet rising market demand.

ODMs such as Foxconn have reportedly also commenced commercial production of curved monitors, and harnessed existing television manufacturing expertise.

