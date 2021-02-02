HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Crest Pushes Liquid Ears With New Brand Campaign

Crest Pushes Liquid Ears With New Brand Campaign

By | 2 Feb 2021
, ,

Crest is rolling out a new campaign for headphone brand Liquid Ears, aiming to drive sales for its personal wireless audio products to a younger demographic.

Liquid Ears offers wired and wireless headphones for “everyday users”; ChannelNews reviewed the flagship $35 WireFree wireless over-ear headphones last year.

The new campaign includes an overhauled website as well as a partnership with Australian artists Teenage Joans, who won Triple J’s Unearthed High 2020 for their song “Three-Leaf Clover”.

The song features in the campaign’s accompanying video (below), and the WireFree Headphones also appear in the video for Teenage Joans’ new release, “Something About Being Sixteen”.

Liquid Ears headphones and earbuds are sold at retailers such as Coles and Big W.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Lamborghini And Master & Dynamic Headphones Revealed
REVIEW: Liquid Ears Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Affordable and Does The Job Just Fine
New Cheap USB-C Beats After Apple Dumps Headphones From iPhone Box
Earbuds Set To Gain Sales Momentum In 2021
New Bowers & Wilkins Headphones Go To The Dark Side
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra, Foxtel & Kayo Team Up For Sports Streaming Package
Foxtel Latest News
/
February 2, 2021
/
Shriro Reports 49% Lift In Revenues But No New Head Office
Latest News
/
February 2, 2021
/
Apple Solves Mask Dilemma With Face ID Update – Will Samsung Follow?
Apple Latest News
/
February 2, 2021
/
Samsung Eyes Chip-Makers In Acquisition Shopping Spree
Latest News Samsung
/
February 2, 2021
/
Panasonic Quits Solar Cells
Panasonic
/
February 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra, Foxtel & Kayo Team Up For Sports Streaming Package
Foxtel Latest News
/
February 2, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Long-time Foxtel partner Telstra is cuddling up with sports streaming service Kayo for a new, more affordable all-access experience. Foxtel-owned...
Read More