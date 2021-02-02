Crest is rolling out a new campaign for headphone brand Liquid Ears, aiming to drive sales for its personal wireless audio products to a younger demographic.

Liquid Ears offers wired and wireless headphones for “everyday users”; ChannelNews reviewed the flagship $35 WireFree wireless over-ear headphones last year.

The new campaign includes an overhauled website as well as a partnership with Australian artists Teenage Joans, who won Triple J’s Unearthed High 2020 for their song “Three-Leaf Clover”.

The song features in the campaign’s accompanying video (below), and the WireFree Headphones also appear in the video for Teenage Joans’ new release, “Something About Being Sixteen”.

Liquid Ears headphones and earbuds are sold at retailers such as Coles and Big W.