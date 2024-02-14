Google has recently rebranded its AI assistant Bard to Gemini, which is available in the US, Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Canada.

The company will be replacing Google Assistant on Android and iOS, with a new report claiming it will also be expanded to headphones soon.

Gemini mobile app is working on expanding its availability, to become accessible on headphones.

Some headphones come with a gesture or button which activates a voice assistant. Currently, this is only Google Assistant, even if it has been replaced on a smartphone by Gemini.

Google revealed it is currently focusing on the smartphone app, which still has to make its way to Europe.