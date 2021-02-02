HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Shriro Reports 49% Lift In Revenues But No New Head Office

Shriro Reports 49% Lift In Revenues But No New Head Office

By | 2 Feb 2021

Sydney based distributor who have been operating without a head office or showroom since the outbreak of COVI-19 has reported a 49.8% jump in revenue according to their latest filings with the ASX.

As of December 2020, revenue was running at approximately $192M, EBITDA was $32M.

CEO Tim Hargraves has not said how long his cost cutting will continue or when the Company will actually sign a lease for new offices with staff still working from home offices.

Late last year two major shareholders dumped their stock holding in the business including Hong Kong based Shiro Pacific who held 19.8% of the shares and local distributor Tempo who held approximately 9,5% of the shares.

Shriro Holdings has benefitted from Australian Federal Government wage subsidiaries to the tune of $3.7M.

As at 10.00pm today shares were trading at $0.94.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Major Shareholders Bail Out Of CE & Appliance Distributor Shriro
JB Hi-Fi To Stock Tempo Wellcare Massage Product
Sharp Technology Killing COVID-19, Mould & Asthma Airbourne Particles, In Big Demand
Tempo To Beneft From Sharp COVID-19 Plasmacluster Breakthrough
No Office Shiro Wobbles, COVID Costs Cut Boosts Profits, Sales Down
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra, Foxtel & Kayo Team Up For Sports Streaming Package
Foxtel Latest News
/
February 2, 2021
/
Crest Pushes Liquid Ears With New Brand Campaign
Brands Latest News Sound
/
February 2, 2021
/
Apple Solves Mask Dilemma With Face ID Update – Will Samsung Follow?
Apple Latest News
/
February 2, 2021
/
Samsung Eyes Chip-Makers In Acquisition Shopping Spree
Latest News Samsung
/
February 2, 2021
/
Panasonic Quits Solar Cells
Panasonic
/
February 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra, Foxtel & Kayo Team Up For Sports Streaming Package
Foxtel Latest News
/
February 2, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Long-time Foxtel partner Telstra is cuddling up with sports streaming service Kayo for a new, more affordable all-access experience. Foxtel-owned...
Read More