Home > Latest News > Beats Solo 4 Headphones In The Works

Beats Solo 4 Headphones In The Works

By | 28 Feb 2024

According to code found in the iOS 17.4 beta release, Apple is currently planning an updated version of its Beats Solo on-ear headphones, with several references indicating Beats Solo 4 headphones.

These reportedly look similar to the Beats 3 headphones, however, come with design tweaks that bring them in line with the Beats Studio Pro.

Spatial Audio will be supported, but as of now, no other features have been unveiled.

Three colours appear in the files, black, pink, and blue, and tipsters are expecting improved sound quality and support for Personalised Spatial Audio.

They are said to support the same gestures as the Studio Pro, with a press on the ‘b’ button to play and pause, as well as answer calls.

A double press will be to skip songs, and a long press will be to activate Siri.

The company are also speculated to swap the old micro-USB port for a USB-C port.

The last version of these headphones, the Solo 3, were released back in 2016, and apart from multiple colour updates, nothing else has changed.

The Solo 4 headphones will be the first major update to the range in years.



