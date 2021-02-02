Apple has finally solved a problem which has plagued mask-wearing Face ID users during the COVID-19 pandemic – but it will only work if you have an Apple Watch.

The tech giant has added a feature to the upcoming iOS 14.5 update which should allow iPhone owners to operate Face ID even while wearing a mask, using the Apple Watch to authenticate identity and unlock the phone.

As per a report in Pocket-lint, iOS 14.5 will seamlessly link the Apple Watch and the iPhone, meaning if the watch is unlocked via the update, the iPhone will also unlock.

The feature will only work for unlocking the iPhone and won’t work for other actions which rely on Face ID, such as authenticating purchases through the App Store.

The addition of Face ID to smartphones was embraced with open arms in a pre-COVID world, however users have complained the technology was rendered useless after mask-wearing became the norm.

Now Apple has solved the issue, will the likes of Samsung, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi follow suit?

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy series did not have as many complaints from Face ID users, as it also offers fingerprint technology as an alternative to unlock the phone.

Apple’s iOS 14.5 operating system is due to roll out in the coming weeks.

The update will include other features such as App Tracking Transparency and support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers.