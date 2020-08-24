Shoppers who visited the Westfield at Burwood in Sydney’s inner west have been told to be on high alert for COVID-19 symptoms after someone who visited the shopping centre last week tested positive for the virus.

The infected person visited Westfield Shopping Centre Burwood last Thursday (20th August) 6pm – 7pm and visited Kmart and Woolworths.

The same person also visited Service NSW Burwood 2.30pm – 3.00pm on Friday (21st August).

Authorities say that people who attended these venues during these periods are considered ‘casual contacts’, meaning they do not have to self-isolate but should monitor any possible symptoms.