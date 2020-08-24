HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > COVID Warning For Shoppers At Inner-West Sydney Westfield

COVID Warning For Shoppers At Inner-West Sydney Westfield

By | 24 Aug 2020
, ,

Shoppers who visited the Westfield at Burwood in Sydney’s inner west have been told to be on high alert for COVID-19 symptoms after someone who visited the shopping centre last week tested positive for the virus.

The infected person visited Westfield Shopping Centre Burwood last Thursday (20th August) 6pm – 7pm and visited Kmart and Woolworths.

The same person also visited Service NSW Burwood 2.30pm – 3.00pm on Friday (21st August).

Authorities say that people who attended these venues during these periods are considered ‘casual contacts’, meaning they do not have to self-isolate but should monitor any possible symptoms.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING: Officeworks DC Employees Launch 24-Hour Strike
Coronavirus Resurgence Hits Samsung, LG Facilities
Shaver Shop’s Total Sales Up 16.4% In FY20, Online Sales Double
Coronavirus Hits Merged TPG/Vodafone Hard
oOh!media Revenue Down A Third As Out-Of-Home Audiences Plunge
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aus Govts Need Unified Cybersecurity Standards: Report
Cybersecurity Industry Latest News
/
August 24, 2020
/
BREAKING: Officeworks DC Employees Launch 24-Hour Strike
Coronavirus Distribution Distributors
/
August 24, 2020
/
Apple Backs Down On WordPress App Removal
Apple Communication Content
/
August 24, 2020
/
Google To Improve Batteries On New Pixels: Leak
5G 5G Android
/
August 24, 2020
/
ChannelNews On A Roll Vs Competition
eBusiness Latest News Media
/
August 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aus Govts Need Unified Cybersecurity Standards: Report
Cybersecurity Industry Latest News
/
August 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A new report has urged government to prioritise cybersecurity as a mandatory procurement requirement, and to create an industry-wide standard....
Read More