HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > COVID Scare At Costco Store In Australia

COVID Scare At Costco Store In Australia

By | 24 Jul 2020
, ,

Costco has confirmed that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 shopped at the Costco store in Marsden Park, NSW on Sunday 19th July.

Costco stated: “We are advising all people who visited Costco, Marsden Park, on Sunday 19 July between 11am-2pm to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms occur, self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 immediately. Please share this information with everyone who was with you.”

Costco, which has 12 warehouses across the country, has kept all of its stores in Australia open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As many of you have noticed, we’ve experienced a surge of business during this time. As a result, we’ve taken steps to control the number of members in our warehouses and asked that members and employees practice social distancing. We’ve also reduced some services,” Patrick Noone, Managing Director of Costco Wholesale Australia, said in a statement.

Globally, Costco has benefited from panic-buying during the COVID-19 crisis. In the 44 weeks to 5th July 2020, Costco’s total sales were up 6.7% year-on-year (y-o-y).

In the five weeks to 5th July, Costco’s total sales were up 11.5% (y-o-y). Excluding Canada and the US, Costco’s sales were up 18% y-o-y over that same period.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
COVID Forces Disney To Postpone Mulan, Star Wars & Avatar
Netflix & YouTube Return To Normal Bit Rates, Increasing Pressure On Telecos
Vicinity Shopping Malls Worth $1.8B Less Because Of COVID
Apple Facing Fees Probe As iPhone Slammed Over Poor COVID-19 Performance
TV Service Subscriptions Surge During COVID, Oz Hits 15.7M Viewers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Shopping Takes Aim At Amazon With New Seller Initiatives
Amazon Google Industry
/
July 24, 2020
/
Samsung Unveil Galaxy Z Flip With 5G
5G Latest News Samsung
/
July 24, 2020
/
Apple’s Woz Sues YouTube
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 24, 2020
/
Intel Shares Drop, Problems Delay Next-Gen Chip 2022
Hardware Intel Latest News
/
July 24, 2020
/
COVID Forces Disney To Postpone Mulan, Star Wars & Avatar
Content Coronavirus Disney+
/
July 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Shopping Takes Aim At Amazon With New Seller Initiatives
Amazon Google Industry
/
July 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google has offered another focused attempt to compete with Amazon’s online portal, this time accelerating its ‘Shopping’ web platform to...
Read More