Costco has confirmed that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 shopped at the Costco store in Marsden Park, NSW on Sunday 19th July.

Costco stated: “We are advising all people who visited Costco, Marsden Park, on Sunday 19 July between 11am-2pm to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms occur, self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 immediately. Please share this information with everyone who was with you.”

Costco, which has 12 warehouses across the country, has kept all of its stores in Australia open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As many of you have noticed, we’ve experienced a surge of business during this time. As a result, we’ve taken steps to control the number of members in our warehouses and asked that members and employees practice social distancing. We’ve also reduced some services,” Patrick Noone, Managing Director of Costco Wholesale Australia, said in a statement.

Globally, Costco has benefited from panic-buying during the COVID-19 crisis. In the 44 weeks to 5th July 2020, Costco’s total sales were up 6.7% year-on-year (y-o-y).

In the five weeks to 5th July, Costco’s total sales were up 11.5% (y-o-y). Excluding Canada and the US, Costco’s sales were up 18% y-o-y over that same period.