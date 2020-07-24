Renowned Apple engineer and co-founder, Steve Wozniak, has sued Google-owned YouTube over ongoing bitcoin scams which are using his likeness.

The lawsuit is filed to the Superior Court of the State of California, and states scammers are posting YouTube videos of Mr Wozniak promoting a bitcoin scheme:

“YouTube has featured a steady stream of scam videos and promotions that falsely use images and videos of Plaintiff Steve Wozniak, and other famous tech entrepreneurs, and that have defrauded YouTube users out of millions of dollars,” reads the compliant.

The plaintiffs include Mr Wozniak and 17 other individuals, and allege YouTube is aware of the scams but has not taken them down.

The scheme convinces viewers to send bitcoin to a predetermined address, under the pledge that Mr Wozniak will return double the amount.

It comes after Twitter fared an unprecedented hack, with verified accounts from celebrities like Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos used to post tweets for a similar bitcoin scheme with ‘double returned’ promises.

“As a result of defendants’ egregious failures to act and affirmative misconduct in promoting this criminal enterprise, Plaintiff Wozniak has suffered, and continues to suffer, irreparable harm to his reputation, and YouTube users, including plaintiffs, have been defrauded out of millions of dollars,” reads the lawsuit.

“Among other relief, Plaintiffs seek an order requiring YouTube to finally end its outrageous practice of hosting, promoting, and profiting from these criminally fraudulent videos and promotions.”

Screenshots of videos advertising “5,000-BTC” and “10,000-BTC” giveaways with Wozniak’s images are included in the lawsuit filing, with other videos said to include the likeness of tech leaders like Bill Gates.