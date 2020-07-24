HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple’s Woz Sues YouTube

Apple’s Woz Sues YouTube

By | 24 Jul 2020
, ,

Renowned Apple engineer and co-founder, Steve Wozniak, has sued Google-owned YouTube over ongoing bitcoin scams which are using his likeness.

The lawsuit is filed to the Superior Court of the State of California, and states scammers are posting YouTube videos of Mr Wozniak promoting a bitcoin scheme:

“YouTube has featured a steady stream of scam videos and promotions that falsely use images and videos of Plaintiff Steve Wozniak, and other famous tech entrepreneurs, and that have defrauded YouTube users out of millions of dollars,” reads the compliant.

The plaintiffs include Mr Wozniak and 17 other individuals, and allege YouTube is aware of the scams but has not taken them down.

The scheme convinces viewers to send bitcoin to a predetermined address, under the pledge that Mr Wozniak will return double the amount.

It comes after Twitter fared an unprecedented hack, with verified accounts from celebrities like Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos used to post tweets for a similar bitcoin scheme with ‘double returned’ promises.

“As a result of defendants’ egregious failures to act and affirmative misconduct in promoting this criminal enterprise, Plaintiff Wozniak has suffered, and continues to suffer, irreparable harm to his reputation, and YouTube users, including plaintiffs, have been defrauded out of millions of dollars,” reads the lawsuit.

“Among other relief, Plaintiffs seek an order requiring YouTube to finally end its outrageous practice of hosting, promoting, and profiting from these criminally fraudulent videos and promotions.”

Screenshots of videos advertising “5,000-BTC” and “10,000-BTC” giveaways with Wozniak’s images are included in the lawsuit filing, with other videos said to include the likeness of tech leaders like Bill Gates.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , ,
You may also like
New High Speed Video Format Set To Save Streaming Costs While Delivering Fast 8K
Google Goes Incognito In New Mobile Privacy Push
Aussies Receive Google Play Music To YouTube Music Transfers
Google Run Ads Fuel 5G, COVID Conspiracies
RIP Google Play Music, YouTube Music Transfers Start
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Shopping Takes Aim At Amazon With New Seller Initiatives
Amazon Google Industry
/
July 24, 2020
/
Samsung Unveil Galaxy Z Flip With 5G
5G Latest News Samsung
/
July 24, 2020
/
COVID Scare At Costco Store In Australia
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
July 24, 2020
/
Intel Shares Drop, Problems Delay Next-Gen Chip 2022
Hardware Intel Latest News
/
July 24, 2020
/
COVID Forces Disney To Postpone Mulan, Star Wars & Avatar
Content Coronavirus Disney+
/
July 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Shopping Takes Aim At Amazon With New Seller Initiatives
Amazon Google Industry
/
July 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google has offered another focused attempt to compete with Amazon’s online portal, this time accelerating its ‘Shopping’ web platform to...
Read More