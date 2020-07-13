HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
COVID Habits: 44% Of Australians Still Spending More Time In Front Of A Screen

By | 13 Jul 2020
According to the most recent ‘Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey’ conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) over 24th-29th June, 44% of Australians are still spending more time in front of their TV, computer, phone, or other device – despite restrictions easing in many areas.

While this 44% still represents a significant increase compared to activity in March (before the COVID-19 pandemic), it does mark a fall compared to 58% in April.

Additionally, in late June 33% said that they were spending more time shopping and spending online. This was split between a 40% increase among women and a 25% increase among men.

In terms of overall stress, the easing of restrictions has improved the mental wellbeing of Australians.

“Fewer Australians experienced one or more sources of personal stress due to COVID-19 in June compared to April (24% compared with 43%),” stated the ABS. “Around one in eleven Australians (9%) reported suffering loneliness in June compared with one in five (22%) in April 2020.”

Source: ABS

