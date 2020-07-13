Network 10 has unveiled a new channel ‘10 Shake’, which will commence broadcasting in September. 10 Shake will leverage the network’s relationship with its parent company to offer viewers exclusive content from Viacom CBS.

Aimed at a younger, under 40s audience, 10 Shake will have content for kids during the day and edgier adult content at night.

“We investigated other avenues [for a fourth channel] before Viacom merged with CBS, but they just weren’t right and we didn’t feel they were a complementary offering to [Ten’s other multi-channels] Peach and Bold,” Ten’s Head of Programming Daniel Monaghan told Mumbrella.

“But a lot of the Viacom content, some of the CBS content and some Ten content comes together perfectly to form Shake which has kids in the day and young adults at night.”

For children, 10 Shake will run SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Sam & Cat, iCarly, PAW Patrol, Henry Danger, The Lego Movie, The Hunger Games, and READY SET DANCE, among others.

After 6pm, 10 Shake’s content will include Ex On The Beach, Lip Sync Battle, The Late Late Show With James Cordon, The Charlotte Show, Catfish: The TV Show, Comedy Central Roasts, Tosh.0, Tattoo of Us, The Matrix, Office Christmas Party, and more.

“Shake fits into the under 40s demographic and it’s not so much a warm hug it’s indulgent, it’s edgier, it’s loud. We want you to laugh,” said Monaghan.

“We also want to give parents a chance to sit their preschoolers down to be entertained so they can go about their day. And then we want to entertain the tweens in the afternoon, because we want those kids to be encouraging their parents to watch Masterchef and we want to be able to show them all our network is.”