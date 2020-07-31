HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > COVID-19 Graveside Cameras Now Being Sold Online

COVID-19 Graveside Cameras Now Being Sold Online

By | 31 Jul 2020
, ,

As COVID-19 makes a big comeback in Victoria and the death toll rises one Company appears to be taking advantage of the problems associated with restrictions on funerals by launching an expensive graveside camera range.

The new cameras allow banned interstate relatives to attend a virtual funeral the Company claims.

Apparently the new cemetery cameras aren’t intended for security — they offer the virus-weary living the ability to have “on-demand virtual burial visits” with the departed claims the founder of AFTER a US Company that is now trying to flog $693 graveside cameras.

According to the Companies press release the range consists of two weather-resistant, solar-powered cameras that grievers can attach to headstones or place in-ground at gravesites to digitally access their loved ones’ final resting places.

The cameras can be purchased online.

The “death care” tech features HD video, night vision, two-way audio and 24/7 streaming access to a gravesite through a mobile- and tablet-compatible app. The app is also intended to be used as a diary, where mourners can save videos, notes, music, and photos.

CEO Joseph Schechter was inspired to “bring burial visits into the digital age” by his father’s death, according to the press release.

The invention comes at a time when record numbers of people have been forced to hold funerals online due to the coronavirus pandemic making gatherings, even those to grieve, unsafe for the living.

According to Health Direct up to 50 people can still attend a funeral — in addition to the people conducting the funeral.

At this stage it appears that no Australian distributor has picked up the rights to sell the camera.

Customers’ testimonies on the company’s website are not specific to COVID.

“I moved to New York for work right after my mother passed away and was devastated not to be able to see her resting place,” reads one review from a 58-year-old named Michael. “When the headstone went up, I couldn’t be there in person, but I was able to stream it virtually and join my siblings in prayer. Today, I connect whenever I’m missing her, and I have got a bunch of her favourite Frank Sinatra songs saved in the app that bring me back to happier times with her.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Remember The Polaroid Camera? Now They’re Doing So Much More
Panasonic Ramp Up Business Security Amid Ecommerce Spike
REVIEW: Swann Alert Indoor Security Camera
CES 2020: New Swann Security
REVIEW: Arlo Pro 3 – A Simple, High-Quality Home Security Option
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Alphabet’s Revenue Falls For The First Time As Advertising Dries Up
Coronavirus Google Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Huawei Leads Global Smartphone Market For First Time, Despite Falling Sales Overseas
Coronavirus Huawei Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Garmin’s Revenues Down 9%, Led By Sharp Fall In Auto Products
Automotive Garmin Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Ring Doorbell A Security Risk Prior To Amazon Purchase New Documents Reveal
Accessories Latest News Security
/
July 31, 2020
/
Apple On A Roll As Stock Climbs 80% & Sales Surge
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
July 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Alphabet’s Revenue Falls For The First Time As Advertising Dries Up
Coronavirus Google Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube, has recorded its first ever quarter of revenue falls, as advertisers cut down on...
Read More