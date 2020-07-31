HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Huawei Leads Global Smartphone Market For First Time, Despite Falling Sales Overseas

Huawei Leads Global Smartphone Market For First Time, Despite Falling Sales Overseas

By | 31 Jul 2020
, , ,

China’s Huawei shipped more smartphones worldwide than any other vendor for the first time in the second quarter of 2020, despite its overseas shipments falling by 27%.

This marks the first time that a company other than Samsung or Apple has led the market.

“This is a remarkable result that few people would have predicted a year ago. If it wasn’t for COVID-19, it wouldn’t have happened,” said Ben Stanton, Senior Analyst at Canalys.

“Huawei has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business. Samsung has a very small presence in China, with less than 1% market share, and has seen its core markets, such as Brazil, India, the United States and Europe, ravaged by outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns.”

Huawei now sells over 70% of its smartphones in mainland China, and was able to boost its domestic shipments by 8%.

Overall, Huawei shipped 55.8 million smartphones in Q2 – this represents a year-on-year fall of 5%, which was a less significant contraction than other brands. By comparison, Samsung’s smartphone shipments fell by 30% year-on-year to 53.7 million units.

However, Canalys does not foresee Huawei necessarily holding this lead.

“It will be hard for Huawei to maintain its lead in the long term,” said Mo Jia, Canalyst Analyst.

“Its major channel partners in key regions, such as Europe, are increasingly wary of ranging Huawei devices, taking on fewer models, and bringing in new brands to reduce risk. Strength in China alone will not be enough to sustain Huawei at the top once the global economy starts to recover.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Alphabet’s Revenue Falls For The First Time As Advertising Dries Up
Qualcomm Shares Up 12% After Strong Outlook & Huawei Deal
ACMA Launches Phone Scam Plan
Canon Hit By WFH, Profits Down 32.3%
Mobile Data Reveals How Activity In Melbourne Has Plummeted
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Alphabet’s Revenue Falls For The First Time As Advertising Dries Up
Coronavirus Google Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
COVID-19 Graveside Cameras Now Being Sold Online
Accessories Camera Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Garmin’s Revenues Down 9%, Led By Sharp Fall In Auto Products
Automotive Garmin Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Ring Doorbell A Security Risk Prior To Amazon Purchase New Documents Reveal
Accessories Latest News Security
/
July 31, 2020
/
Apple On A Roll As Stock Climbs 80% & Sales Surge
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
July 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Alphabet’s Revenue Falls For The First Time As Advertising Dries Up
Coronavirus Google Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube, has recorded its first ever quarter of revenue falls, as advertisers cut down on...
Read More