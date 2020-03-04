Control, Death Stranding Scoop Record Number Of BAFTA Nominations

The nominations for the British Academy Games Awards have been released and two games set a record for the most number of nominations.

Control, a paranormal action game from developer Remedy and publisher 505 Games, and Death Stranding, a paranormal walking simulator from developer Kojima Productions and publisher Sony, were each nominated in 11 categories. This is the first time in the history of the BAFTA game awards that any game has received 11 nominations.

Joining Control, but not Death Stranding, in the prestigious Best Game category are Disco Elysium, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the untitled Goose Game.

You can see the full list of nominations in all categories on the BAFTA site.