HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Control, Death Stranding Scoop Record Number Of BAFTA Nominations

Control, Death Stranding Scoop Record Number Of BAFTA Nominations

By | 4 Mar 2020
, ,

The nominations for the British Academy Games Awards have been released and two games set a record for the most number of nominations.

Control, a paranormal action game from developer Remedy and publisher 505 Games, and Death Stranding, a paranormal walking simulator from developer Kojima Productions and publisher Sony, were each nominated in 11 categories. This is the first time in the history of the BAFTA game awards that any game has received 11 nominations.

Joining Control, but not Death Stranding, in the prestigious Best Game category are Disco Elysium, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the untitled Goose Game.

You can see the full list of nominations in all categories on the BAFTA site.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Death Stranding Packs Half-Life Bonus Content For PC Launch
Create Your Own Space With Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
Apple iOS Update Offers More Control For Privacy
Google Nest Hub Adds Media Playback Dashboard
Dodgy Online iPhone Charging Cable Allows Hackers To Take Control
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Extends Employee Travel Restrictions To Italy & Korea
Apple Coronavirus Distribution
/
March 4, 2020
/
Mounting Calls To Overhaul Media & Gaming Classifications
Communication Industry Investigation
/
March 4, 2020
/
Is Apple Set To Enter Home Theatre Market?
24Bit Media Players Home Theatre Latest News
/
March 4, 2020
/
Xbox Celebrates Ori Launch With Bonsai Promotion
Gaming Latest News Xbox
/
March 4, 2020
/
NSW Fair Trading Confirms Complaints Received Over Mardi Gras Post-Parade Party
Finance Industry Latest News
/
March 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Extends Employee Travel Restrictions To Italy & Korea
Apple Coronavirus Distribution
/
March 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Apple has extended its employee travel restrictions to Italy and South Korea following the spread of COVID-19 in both countries....
Read More