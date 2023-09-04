Consumers are being urged not to use a power bank sold at Officeworks, as it’s being recalled across Australia over fire concerns.

Product Safety Australia, an arm of the ACCC dealing with product recalls, issued the notice.

The recall concerns the Comsol 10000mAh 20W USB-A & USB-C magnetic wireless power bank compatible with Apple’s MagSafe cases for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 models.

“The power bank may short circuit, overheat and catch fire. There is a risk of a serious burn injury and/or property damage if the battery overheats and catches fire.”

Anyone using the power bank has been urged to stop use immediately, and return it to the nearest Officeworks for a full refund.

This only affects power banks with Comsol part code ‘WMPB10A’ printed on the product/package, or ‘COWMPB10A’ on the receipt.

These power banks were sold across the country between March 7th and August 18th this year.