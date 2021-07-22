HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Consumer Confidence Takes Sharpest Dive Since Start Of Pandemic

Consumer Confidence Takes Sharpest Dive Since Start Of Pandemic

By | 22 Jul 2021

Bucking the usual EOFY sales blitz, retail trade fell 1.8 per cent in June, as consumer confidence took its biggest dive since the start of the pandemic.

Retail is likely to fare even worse in July, as Sydney spends the entire month in lockdown, and non-essential retail shut down for half the month.

The decline in Victorian retail sales was sharper than its earlier lockdown, as consumers brace yet again for a long period of uncertainty.

“As the risks of a long Sydney lockdown increase, so do the risks of a muted recovery, particularly since fiscal support is not as strong as it was during the long Melbourne lockdown in 2020,” ANZ’s Adelaide Timbrell said.

“Two weeks ago, national cabinet agreed that lockdowns would be used as a last resort to managing new COVID outbreaks, but they appear to be with us for the rest of the year given concerns with the delta variant,” Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra wrote in a statement calling for a nationalise approach to defining essential work.

“We’ve seen 68 days of state-imposed lockdowns already in 2021 and there’s no doubt that number will continue to climb.”

 

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
EOFY Spending Was Down As Lockdowns Hit Hard
Over $8B In Retail Trade Will Be Lost During Lockdowns
COVID and Retail: Negative Sales Growth Expected
Shut Stores, Disti Issues, COVID In Warehouses: Retail Vs. Lockdown
Lockdown Bill Keeps Rising As Shopping Centres Squeezed
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

eBay Swipes At Amazon Over Marketplace Practices
ACCC Amazon eBay
/
July 22, 2021
/
Google Kicks 11 Malware-Laced Apps From Play Store
Android Cybersecurity Google
/
July 22, 2021
/
Amazon’s New Game Destroys High-End Graphics Cards
Amazon Latest News Nvidia
/
July 22, 2021
/
All The Changes Coming To Alexa, Including A Male Voice
Industry Latest News
/
July 22, 2021
/
Samsung Unveils Two Premium French Door Fridges
Latest News Samsung
/
July 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

eBay Swipes At Amazon Over Marketplace Practices
ACCC Amazon eBay
/
July 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Online retail giant eBay has responded to news of the ACCC’s investigation into digital marketplaces, obliquely taking a shot at...
Read More