eBay Swipes At Amazon Over Marketplace Practices

By | 22 Jul 2021
Online retail giant eBay has responded to news of the ACCC’s investigation into digital marketplaces, obliquely taking a shot at Amazon over the practice of competing with third-party sellers.

In a statement to ChannelNews, an eBay Australia spokesperson said the company welcomed the release of the ACCC’s issues paper and the opportunity to engage with the review.

“As Australia’s leading online marketplace, eBay partners, but most importantly does not compete, with the 40,000 Australian small businesses that sell via its platform,” they said.

The consumer watchdog announced this morning that it was looking into whether the practices of online marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, Catch, and Kogan comply with Australian consumer and competition law, including Amazon’s practice of selling products directly and competing with third parties listed on its site.

Amazon, as well as Catch and Kogan, have yet to respond to ChannelNews’ request for comment.

