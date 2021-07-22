Users have been warned to get rid of 11 Android apps infected with the persistent Joker malware after they were booted from the Play Store.

First found in 2017, Joker signs victims up for expensive subscription services without their knowledge, charging the cards linked to their Google accounts upwards of hundreds of dollars per year.

Viral Gandhi, Team Lead – Mobile & IoT at security firm Zscaler, warns that Zscaler’s ThreatLabz security team continues to spot Joker appearing in new apps, with the latest examples racking up 30,000 installs between them.

“Despite public awareness of this particular malware, it keeps finding its way into Google’s official application market by employing changes in its code, execution methods, or payload-retrieving techniques.

“This spyware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services,” he said.

The infected apps are listed below: