The appointment of Tania Garonzi the former General Manager of Hisense to the role of Merchandising Director at The Good Guys has already sent a stir through the industry.

Garonzi who is married to Andre Iannuzzi the current Marketing Director at Hisense Australia, is seen as a left of centre appointment with many expecting the role to go to an internal appointment.

One senior executive at a TV manufacturing Company said, “Does this mean favouritism for China made Hisense products”.

Another appliance industry executive who has competed head on with Garonzi in the past also expressed concern claiming “This is going to be hard, negotiating with an executive I have competed with especially as she is married to a senior Hisense executive, …. the pillow talk in that house will be interesting to say the least”.

Questions have also been raised as to when Garonzi will start her new job with insiders telling ChannelNews that she has a six month “No compete” clause in her contract.

“What happens if she decides to allow a new brand in to compete up against Hisense” said a former senior Samsung executive.

In this industry it’s not uncommon for married couples to work for separate Companies that compete with each other said one observer.

Garonzi who started the Hisense brand in 2006, will replace Biag Capasso who takes over as managing director of The Good Guys on 1 July 2021.

In a statement issued to ChannelNews Capasso said “The Good Guys is pleased to announce the appointment of Tania Garonzi as merchandise director. Tania brings deep experience and passion for consumer electronics and has a proven track record in establishing and delivering successful go-to-market and supply chain strategies,”.

Speaking to ChannelNews he added “We are primarily an appliance retailer and Tanya has a big role to play in this area” he said.

He said he was aware of potential conflict with some brands “She is a professional” he said.

“Tania has done a great job in managing and growing the Hisense business in Australia. She brings successful management skills, respect from within the industry and a strong understanding of how to create plans that benefit both retailers and suppliers for the long term. We look forward to Tania coming into The Good Guys business and continuing to lead a strong merchandise team to future success.”

Commenting on the Hisense business which is seen by some as a major stumbling block for some brands Garonzi said “The Hisense business has grown immensely in that time and is now one of the most significant brands across numerous categories. Importantly, the team behind Hisense has established itself as one of the best performing in our industry and I look forward to see the brand continue to mature and grow.”.