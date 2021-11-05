HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Complaints Up At Optus, Dodo, Boost; Down For Telco Industry

By | 5 Nov 2021

Complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman about Australian telco services fell by 11.2 per cent during the September quarter, with 21,489 complaints lodged in the three months.

However, complaints against services from Dodo, Optus and Boost rose during the quarter.

Dodo copped a 15 per cent increase in complaints, with 376 during the period, 265 about internet services.

Optus only saw a 2.3 per cent increase from the June quarter, but 3,860 complaints were lodged, with 2,095 of these about mobile services.

Boost complaints were up 1.8 per cent to 226, all based on its mobile services.

In contrast, Telstra enjoyed a 14 per cent fall in complaints, to 12,074.

4,291 were about mobile services, with 3,759 about internet.

“This quarter’s results continue the positive trend for telcos and consumers,” said Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman Judi Jones.

“I encourage the telcos to stay this course, keep listening to consumers and actively work with their customers to fix problems as they arise. If the conversation breaks down, consumers should contact us, we’re free and here to help.”

