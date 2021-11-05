GoPro isn’t worried about the global chip shortage, nor any of the other issues, such as supply chain bottleneck, impacting its Xmas sales.

“Despite supply chain constraints that are affecting many industries, we have successfully partnered with our suppliers to produce inventory to support our fourth-quarter revenue expectations,” CEO Nick Woodman said.

“GoPro.com and our retail partners will be stocked and ready for shoppers this holiday season.”

GoPro also announced the shift in public perception from the cameras being an entry-level purchase, to a higher-priced one.

The company said 98 per cent of its 800,000 cameras sold in the September quarter were priced above the US$300 mark. The new Hero10Black sells for US$499.

The average sales price for its camera are US$381, up 25 per cent year-on-year.

GoPro made US$317 million in revenue and US$49m in profits during the quarter.