HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > GoPro Not Worried About Chip Shortages For Xmas

GoPro Not Worried About Chip Shortages For Xmas

By | 5 Nov 2021

GoPro isn’t worried about the global chip shortage, nor any of the other issues, such as supply chain bottleneck, impacting its Xmas sales.

“Despite supply chain constraints that are affecting many industries, we have successfully partnered with our suppliers to produce inventory to support our fourth-quarter revenue expectations,” CEO Nick Woodman said.

“GoPro.com and our retail partners will be stocked and ready for shoppers this holiday season.”

GoPro also announced the shift in public perception from the cameras being an entry-level purchase, to a higher-priced one.

The company said 98 per cent of its 800,000 cameras sold in the September quarter were priced above the US$300 mark. The new Hero10Black sells for US$499.

The average sales price for its camera are US$381, up 25 per cent year-on-year.

GoPro made US$317 million in revenue and US$49m in profits during the quarter.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
New Magnetic DJI Action Camera Will Make Go Pro Fans Cry
Is GoPro More No Go, As They Move To Compete Direct
GoPro Hero 10 Black Images, Specs Leak
Amazon & GoPro Bring Hammer Down On Counterfeiters
GoPro Launches Smart Remote As App Gets Fancy Makeover
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Complaints Up At Optus, Dodo, Boost; Down For Telco Industry
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
eBay Australia CEO Poached By Celebrity Chef
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
Lew’s Threats To Overthrow Myer Board Prove Toothless
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
Shure Enters The Fray With First True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
McIntosh Reimagine Classic Woodstock Tube Amplifier
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Complaints Up At Optus, Dodo, Boost; Down For Telco Industry
Latest News
/
November 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman about Australian telco services fell by 11.2 per cent during the September quarter, with...
Read More