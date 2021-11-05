Until recently, Tim MacKinnon headed up the Australian and New Zealand arm of the biggest retail company in history.

But now Tim MacKinnon has been lured away from this high-profile role by celebrity chef Shane Delia, who has poached the CEO to head up his fine-dining restaurant delivery platform Providoor, as the company prepares for expansion.

The company, launched during COVID-19, has delivered over 500,000 meals in Melbourne and Sydney, and next plans to expand in Brisbane.

“It was a very enticing package that we offered Tim,” Delia explains.

“We were aggressive in going after him and we know he was a high powered c-suite executive and we couldn’t just offer him hopes and dreams but a good base with significant upside if our goals are achieved.

“We don’t just see him as a CEO, we wanted to partner with him.”

MacKinnon informed his staff today that he would be leaving the behemoth retailer.

“Firstly for me, I’ve been deeply involved in marketplaces for a long time and I have seen the power of marketplaces transform industries from e-commerce to travel, Airbnb to commuting like Uber, to mass food delivery, he said.

“I believe the marketplace model has a huge roll to play in changing the way people eat great food and Providoor is at the forefront of this space.

“Providoor has had incredible trajectory and in the last 18 months has served well over 500,000 meals to Australians in Melbourne and Sydney, but I am also excited about its potential to change the way that people eat, their access to home quality food from Australia’s best restaurants and ultimately globally.”