HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Coles Online Growth Choking

Coles Online Growth Choking

By | 1 May 2020
, ,

SYDNEY: The Coles group – which scored global attention it would rather forget, following the March stampede to stock-up on toilet paper in the wake of the coronavirus – has reported a halving of its online sales in the third quarter of the financial year, as the retail giant was forced to suspend online sales amid the crush.

Numbers show Coles’ once mighty online sales growth was crimped in March after it closed the doors to its Web store and enforced purchasing limits on some product categories, while severe supply-chain strains left shelves bare for weeks.

Despite this, Coles Online still managed to pull in a 14 percent lift in supermarkets in Q3 2020, compared to stellar growth of 27 percent in Q3 2019, when the retail giant posted online sales of more than $1 billion.

Since the March debacle, it has gradually restored online services through its Coles Online Priority Service. which triages grocery basics to those most in need – and the supermarket restored full online services on April 22 after bolstering delivery and click-and-collect capacity and reorganising how it fulfils online orders.

It has also pulled in 12,000 staff for Coles’ Covid-19 response effort, with hundreds of extra customer service agents tasked to meet increased demand for online deliveries.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks
COVID-19: Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Fall 13%
Global Spending On Cloud Services Up 34%
Apple Up 1%: Wearables And Streaming Offset Fall In China
Work-From-Home Pays Off For Microsoft, As Revenue Leaps 15pc
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BusiSoft Boss Opens New Store After Snaring Big Hi Fi Brand From Advanced Audio
Distributors Full-Sized Speakers Industry
/
May 1, 2020
/
Apple To Open Australian Stores In 1-2 Weeks
Apple Coronavirus Latest News
/
May 1, 2020
/
Oppo & Realme Hugging Journalist Left With Egg On Face
Latest News
/
May 1, 2020
/
Facebook Ad Revenue Slows Up
Brands Communication Content
/
May 1, 2020
/
COVID-19: Worldwide Smartphone Shipments Fall 13%
Coronavirus Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 1, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BusiSoft Boss Opens New Store After Snaring Big Hi Fi Brand From Advanced Audio
Distributors Full-Sized Speakers Industry
/
May 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Addicted to Audio is set to open a brand-new retail store, the news comes after parent distribution Company BusiSoft snared...
Read More